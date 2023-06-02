Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Shares Gap Up to $10.56

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERNGet Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.56, but opened at $10.90. Terns Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 67,827 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TERN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.5 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terns Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TERN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 189,178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 377,427 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $12,075,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $196,000.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

