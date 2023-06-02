Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Shares Gap Up to $10.56

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.56, but opened at $10.90. Terns Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $11.12, with a volume of 67,827 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TERN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.86.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61.

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.11. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TERN. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 213.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 277,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 189,178 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 307.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 377,427 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $12,075,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $196,000.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity. The company develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

