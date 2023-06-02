Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $121.73.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $93.06 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $74.02 and a 12-month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,644,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,087,993,000 after buying an additional 966,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,794,532,000 after acquiring an additional 102,139 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,013,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,664,862,000 after purchasing an additional 345,132 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,770,000 after purchasing an additional 98,162 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

