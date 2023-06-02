Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Shares Gap Up to $98.59

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $98.59, but opened at $101.28. Xylem shares last traded at $100.44, with a volume of 455,657 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Xylem from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 49.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xylem

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 583.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.