MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Trading Down 32.6 %

Shares of NYSE MDU opened at $19.68 on Thursday. MDU Resources Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.14.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 2 EPS for the current year.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 12th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,677,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,868,000 after acquiring an additional 218,558 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 12.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,468,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,930 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,255,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,457,000 after acquiring an additional 149,872 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in MDU Resources Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,306,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,779,000 after acquiring an additional 92,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,301,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,639,000 after purchasing an additional 817,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

