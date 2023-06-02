Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AM. Heronetta Management L.P. bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $182,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Midstream by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,226 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $185,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,426,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,764,000 after buying an additional 825,325 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $910,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on AM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

Insider Activity at Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Price Performance

In other Antero Midstream news, Director David H. Keyte purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 79,373 shares in the company, valued at $794,523.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David H. Keyte bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,523.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.65. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $11.61.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.43%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

