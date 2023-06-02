Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Buys 639 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,998 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.8% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,701,726,000 after buying an additional 310,134,486 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after purchasing an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Amazon.com by 1,909.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754,468 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $1,960,392.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total value of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 16,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $1,960,392.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 71,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,687. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $122.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 292.31, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.43 and a 1-year high of $146.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

