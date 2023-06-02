Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Has $17.27 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,602 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,953 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its position in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,472,456.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.37, for a total transaction of $2,529,487.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,997,681 shares in the company, valued at $230,472,456.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,687 in the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.8 %

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $122.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 292.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

