Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Lowers Stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 4.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,959,000 after buying an additional 80,430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 26.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after buying an additional 82,745 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 323,564 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,946,000 after buying an additional 70,145 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in Sunoco by 15.1% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 183,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Sunoco during the first quarter worth approximately $7,314,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunoco Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SUN opened at $42.94 on Friday. Sunoco LP has a 12-month low of $34.26 and a 12-month high of $48.59. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.33.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 41.03% and a net margin of 1.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.842 dividend. This is a boost from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SUN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sunoco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Sunoco from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Sunoco from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

