Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Replimune Group by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Replimune Group by 449.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 498.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Replimune Group by 157.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Replimune Group Trading Down 2.7 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.86. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.84 and a 12-month high of $29.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 17.52 and a current ratio of 17.52.

In other news, COO Colin Love sold 10,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $194,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 794,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,349,028. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 11,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $204,885.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,323,901.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $194,488.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 794,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,349,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,603 shares of company stock worth $1,003,634. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the business of developing oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Philip Astley-Sparke, Colin A. Love, and Robert Coffin in March 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.

Featured Articles

