Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 592 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 85.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 541.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.81. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $72.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

