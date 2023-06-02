NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN) Stock Position Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in NextNav were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NextNav by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $52,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 736,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,620,962.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 53,028 shares of company stock worth $122,929 in the last three months. 15.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NN opened at $2.59 on Friday. NextNav Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.59 and a 12 month high of $3.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. NextNav had a negative return on equity of 63.32% and a negative net margin of 1,314.42%. The firm had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NextNav Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextNav Inc provides next generation global positioning system (GPS) and 3D geolocation services. The company delivers next generation positioning, navigation, and timing solutions through its network-based Pinnacle and TerraPoiNT solutions. Its Pinnacle 3D geolocation service is commercially available in approximately 4,400 cities and towns in the United States; and its TerraPoiNT terrestrial-based encrypted network has deployments in 51 total markets nationally.

