iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $57,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWA. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $812,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWA opened at $22.37 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $25.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.12.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

