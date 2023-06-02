Blair William & Co. IL Invests $50,000 in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.85. Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.70 and a 1-year high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $619.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

