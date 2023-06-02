ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 158.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 67,800.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 100.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SSO opened at $52.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.59. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $58.33.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

