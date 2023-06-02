Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 682 Shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) by 341.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000.

NASDAQ:PPH opened at $75.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $381.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a twelve month low of $66.59 and a twelve month high of $80.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This is an increase from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

