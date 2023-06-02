Blair William & Co. IL Has $65,000 Stock Position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 160,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 34,918 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 11,025 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 128,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 57,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 7,767 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FSMB opened at $19.69 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $20.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.