Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes Position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Condire Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Centerra Gold by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 10,531,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,239 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 11,061.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,796,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,057 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Centerra Gold by 49.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,729,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,260 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Centerra Gold by 7.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,793,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,605,000 after buying an additional 551,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 11.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,188,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,372,000 after acquiring an additional 334,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.77 and a 52-week high of $8.56.

Centerra Gold Cuts Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $226.53 million for the quarter. Centerra Gold had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 29th will be given a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is -19.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CGAU shares. TD Securities raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised shares of Centerra Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.