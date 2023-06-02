Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Makes New $56,000 Investment in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 129.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,863,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 35.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,483,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,147,000 after buying an additional 919,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 53.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,752,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,640,000 after buying an additional 609,961 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 33.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,224,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,435,000 after buying an additional 303,984 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 345.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 270,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on KC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Kingsoft Cloud Price Performance

KC opened at $5.33 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.81.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $308.97 million for the quarter. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 27.41% and a negative net margin of 34.47%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; and enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses.

