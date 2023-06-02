Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 199,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 60,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Olaplex by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 167,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 114,210 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Olaplex Stock Performance

Shares of OLPX opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 9.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.87. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Olaplex had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $113.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on OLPX shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Olaplex from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Olaplex from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. TD Cowen downgraded Olaplex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Olaplex from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.66.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

