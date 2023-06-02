Blair William & Co. IL Lowers Holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 15,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 14,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 6,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $46.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.79 and its 200 day moving average is $44.74. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

