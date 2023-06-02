Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $27,000 Position in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN – Get Rating) by 216.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Compugen were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Compugen during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 109,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 34,945 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 135.4% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 118,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 68,030 shares during the period. 25.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compugen stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. Compugen Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82. The stock has a market cap of $89.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.71.

Compugen ( NASDAQ:CGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

CGEN has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compugen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Compugen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Compugen Ltd. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and diagnostic biomarker product candidates including proteins and monoclonal antibodies. It focuses on research and development on immuno-oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company was founded by Eli Mintz, Simchon Faigler, and Amir Natan on February 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

