P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Stake Boosted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) by 216.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,334 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.18% of P3 Health Partners worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PIII. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in P3 Health Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $1,157,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in P3 Health Partners by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,430,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,003,000 after acquiring an additional 289,504 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in P3 Health Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.
P3 Health Partners Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ PIII opened at $4.12 on Friday. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.12.
P3 Health Partners Profile
P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.
