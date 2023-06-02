Blair William & Co. IL Sells 3,483 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,483 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $984,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 18,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $59.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.61. iShares Global Tech ETF has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $60.36.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

