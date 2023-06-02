10,113 Shares in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in TransAlta by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in TransAlta by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TransAlta during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in TransAlta by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE TAC opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $9.06. TransAlta Co. has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

TransAlta Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.041 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is 55.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TransAlta in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

About TransAlta

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

Further Reading

