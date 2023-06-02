Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.08% of Beyond Meat worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth about $164,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. 41.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BYND. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

BYND stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $653.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $44.59.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $92.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.58) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.