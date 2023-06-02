Stuart W. Titus Acquires 216,211 Shares of Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO) Stock

Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Rating) Director Stuart W. Titus bought 216,211 shares of Hempacco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $108,105.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 316,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,105.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hempacco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HPCO opened at $0.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.85. Hempacco Co., Inc. has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hempacco stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:HPCO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 43,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Hempacco as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hempacco Company Profile

