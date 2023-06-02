Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Director Sells $148,247.82 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) Director Aparna Bawa sold 714 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $148,247.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,509 shares in the company, valued at $936,203.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 555 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.59, for a total value of $102,447.45.

Shares of PANW opened at $216.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.31 billion, a PE ratio of 344.12, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $219.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.36.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $232.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter worth about $529,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $450,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 252,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $50,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,475 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

