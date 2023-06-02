Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Director Anita J. Rival Acquires 8,000 Shares

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) Director Anita J. Rival bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,380. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of GBDC opened at $13.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $14.42.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $146.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.14 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.08%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GBDC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.25 to $12.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

