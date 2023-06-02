Michael Stuart Rosenthal Acquires 6,000 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.14 per share, for a total transaction of $126,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,089.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Stuart Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 5,000 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.22 per share, with a total value of $111,100.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 5,000 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.78 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 10,000 shares of MP Materials stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.21 per share, with a total value of $212,100.00.

Shares of MP opened at $20.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $42.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in MP Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in MP Materials by 169.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.13.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

