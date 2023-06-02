Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $853,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 292.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,134,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after acquiring an additional 439,949 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 114.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $50,236.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,527,165.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bradley R. Owens sold 1,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $50,236.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,527,165.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $310,133.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,843,540.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,656 shares of company stock worth $908,964 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SGRY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Mizuho started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.27.

Shares of SGRY opened at $38.16 on Friday. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.41.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $666.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.16 million. Surgery Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. On average, analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.