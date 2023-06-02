ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Purchases $125,173.22 in Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.73 per share, for a total transaction of $125,173.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,217,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,495,573.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,756 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $48,430.48.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,671 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $75,696.14.

On Thursday, May 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 31,955 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.44 per share, for a total transaction of $908,800.20.

On Tuesday, May 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 26,976 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.78 per share, for a total transaction of $749,393.28.

NYSE EMO opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.93. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 12-month low of $21.93 and a 12-month high of $31.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMO. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 153.1% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,292,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,325,000 after purchasing an additional 781,932 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,535,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,218,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 143,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 32,394 shares during the period.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities.The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

