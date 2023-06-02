Marc Whitten Sells 4,049 Shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) insider Marc Whitten sold 4,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $112,278.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 673,633 shares in the company, valued at $18,679,843.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE:U opened at $30.11 on Friday. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.33.
U has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $27.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Unity Software from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.06.
Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.
