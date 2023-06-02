Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 2,350 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in OGE Energy by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other OGE Energy news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.09 per share, for a total transaction of $35,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OGE Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OGE. UBS Group cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet cut OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on OGE Energy in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.75.

NYSE:OGE opened at $35.02 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $42.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.99.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 78.67%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.