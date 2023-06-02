Insider Buying: Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) CAO Purchases $134,900.00 in Stock

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 5,000 shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,125.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

REYN stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $32.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REYN. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reynolds Consumer Products presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 675,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 39,307 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 784.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 9,057 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 354,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,394,000 after acquiring an additional 108,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

