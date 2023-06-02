Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Director Sells $120,208.48 in Stock

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $120,208.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,226 shares in the company, valued at $1,209,100.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ultra Clean Price Performance
UCTT stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.53. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.32 and a 52-week high of $39.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.72 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ultra Clean
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 863.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 6,364.3% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 813.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ultra Clean Company Profile
Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc engages in the development and supplying of critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment is involved in the design and manufacture of production tools, components, parts, and modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industry.
