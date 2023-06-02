Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,547 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Butterfly Network worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BFLY. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Butterfly Network by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 96,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Butterfly Network by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 9,316 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Butterfly Network by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 415,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 179,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Butterfly Network

In related news, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 31,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total transaction of $71,921.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,113,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,564. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Heather C. Getz sold 64,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.98, for a total transaction of $127,781.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,448,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,930.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrei G. Stoica sold 31,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $71,921.25. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,113,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,564. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,236 shares of company stock worth $335,796. 42.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Butterfly Network Price Performance

Butterfly Network stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average is $2.43. The company has a market cap of $485.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.74. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $8.72.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 46.69% and a negative net margin of 215.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

