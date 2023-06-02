The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 16,565 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 299,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in The GEO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The GEO Group

In related news, SVP James H. Black sold 12,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.36, for a total transaction of $107,317.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 155,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,867.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The GEO Group Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $7.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $931.29 million, a PE ratio of 6.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.72. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.97 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $608.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.60 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About The GEO Group

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

Further Reading

