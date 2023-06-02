Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Montrose Environmental Group were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 391,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,055,000 after purchasing an additional 15,458 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Montrose Environmental Group

In other Montrose Environmental Group news, Director Janet Risi Field acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.05 per share, with a total value of $36,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,916.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Montrose Environmental Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of MEG stock opened at $36.13 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.61.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.26). Montrose Environmental Group had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $139.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.97 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Montrose Environmental Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.