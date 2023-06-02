Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating) by 300.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 236,864 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.61% of Advent Technologies worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADN. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 170,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 32,322 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Advent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,023,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 355,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 8,444.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 744,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 735,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Advent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Advent Technologies Stock Up 7.4 %

ADN opened at $0.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of -0.06. Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies ( NASDAQ:ADN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter. Advent Technologies had a negative return on equity of 54.61% and a negative net margin of 1,087.97%. Equities analysts expect that Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc operates as an advanced materials and technology development company. It develops, manufactures and assembles hydrogen fuel cell components. The company was founded on June 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.