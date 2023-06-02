Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Stock Position Reduced by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 138,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,279 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MLPA opened at $41.81 on Friday. Global X MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $34.80 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.00.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

