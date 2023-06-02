Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Stake Raised by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vericel were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in Vericel in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Vericel by 50.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Vericel by 2,800.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Vericel during the 1st quarter worth about $222,000.

Get Vericel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VCEL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vericel from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Vericel from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Vericel Price Performance

Vericel Profile

Shares of VCEL opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.27 and a beta of 1.77. Vericel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.47 and its 200-day moving average is $28.42.

(Get Rating)

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.