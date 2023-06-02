Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,660 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.32% of Sunlight Financial worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUNL. ECP ControlCo LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $5,153,000. Decade Renewable Partners LP bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,437,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Sunlight Financial by 48.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,500,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after buying an additional 1,799,793 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC bought a new position in Sunlight Financial in the first quarter worth about $8,891,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Sunlight Financial by 524.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after buying an additional 628,682 shares in the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sunlight Financial alerts:

Sunlight Financial Price Performance

SUNL stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $4.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.00.

About Sunlight Financial

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlight Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlight Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.