A.I.S. Resources (CVE:AIS) Shares Down 20%

A.I.S. Resources Limited (CVE:AIS – Get Rating) shares traded down 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 944,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 220% from the average session volume of 294,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

A.I.S. Resources Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$4.08 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

About A.I.S. Resources

A.I.S. Resources Limited is a venture capital firm specializes in early stage and growth capital investments. The firm prefers to invest in mining and minerals trading; battery materials like lithium, manganese, nickel, and gold; internet of things; and information technology sectors. It seeks to invest globally but focuses on British Columbia in Canada, Australia, and Latin America.

