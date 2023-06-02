Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) VP Sells $174,631.08 in Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) VP Michael K. Liu sold 3,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $174,631.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $55.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.08. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $64.35.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.59%.

KNX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wolfe Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,138,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,920,000 after acquiring an additional 177,233 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Two Point Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at $8,796,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

