Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) COO Acquires $192,270.00 in Stock

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) COO Craig Erlich bought 3,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,827.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Craig Erlich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agree Realty alerts:

On Wednesday, May 17th, Craig Erlich acquired 1,500 shares of Agree Realty stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.50 per share, with a total value of $98,250.00.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

ADC opened at $64.24 on Friday. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average of $69.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.46.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $126.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agree Realty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $996,204,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 7,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

Agree Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.