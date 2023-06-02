Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) CFO Sells $203,000.00 in Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $203,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,027 shares in the company, valued at $20,013,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kathryn Bueker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Kathryn Bueker sold 710 shares of HubSpot stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.80, for a total value of $301,608.00.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.1 %

HUBS opened at $517.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $370.54. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $526.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.68 and a beta of 1.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.55 million. Analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $220,041,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $283,913,000. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $160,530,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $141,314,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 33.6% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,128,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,934,000 after acquiring an additional 284,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on HubSpot from $447.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.04.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

