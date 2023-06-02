Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CEO Sells $174,882.72 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,496 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $174,882.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,575.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Megan Clarken also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 13th, Megan Clarken sold 2,294 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $67,558.30.

On Thursday, March 9th, Megan Clarken sold 51,449 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $1,589,259.61.

Criteo Stock Performance

Criteo stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38 and a beta of 0.89. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76.

Institutional Trading of Criteo

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRTO. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Criteo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,786,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Criteo by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,113,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $66,553,000 after purchasing an additional 499,959 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,893,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Criteo by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,073,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $56,058,000 after acquiring an additional 206,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Criteo by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 323,309 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,856,000 after acquiring an additional 184,006 shares during the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CRTO shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Criteo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Huber Research cut Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

About Criteo

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.

