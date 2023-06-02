Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) CEO Sells $174,882.72 in Stock

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) CEO Megan Clarken sold 5,496 shares of Criteo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $174,882.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,644,575.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Megan Clarken also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 13th, Megan Clarken sold 2,294 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $67,558.30.
- On Thursday, March 9th, Megan Clarken sold 51,449 shares of Criteo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $1,589,259.61.
Criteo Stock Performance
Criteo stock opened at $32.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.38 and a beta of 0.89. Criteo S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $36.76.
Institutional Trading of Criteo
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on CRTO shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Criteo from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Criteo in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Huber Research cut Criteo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Criteo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.
About Criteo
Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. It operates through the following segments: Marketing Solutions and Retail Media. The Marketing Solutions segment allows commerce companies to address multiple marketing goals by engaging their consumers with personalized ads across the web, mobile and offline store environments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Criteo (CRTO)
- Chewy.com Gets A Mouthful Of Profits: Shares Surge, More To Come
- Nordstrom’s Earnings Beat, A Rally In The Making
- What is the Penalty for Excess Contributions to an IRA?
- How to Invest in Specialty Retail Stores
- Unlocking Potential: Comparing IRA vs. CD vs. Money Market Accounts
Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.