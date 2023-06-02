Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) EVP Kenneth E. Shipley Sells 11,000 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $221,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,013,628 shares in the company, valued at $60,573,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Legacy Housing Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.07.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.88 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Legacy Housing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 28.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 30.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 31,109 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,880,000 after buying an additional 39,993 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 44.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Legacy Housing by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

