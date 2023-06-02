Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) EVP Kenneth E. Shipley Sells 11,000 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $221,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,013,628 shares in the company, valued at $60,573,922.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Legacy Housing Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of Legacy Housing stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.07.
Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $75.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.88 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 18.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Legacy Housing Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Legacy Housing from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.
Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.
