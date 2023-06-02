Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Sells $245,427.00 in Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) Director Bruce Edward Hansen sold 1,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $245,427.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,763. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $219.97 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.05 and a 1 year high of $222.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $202.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.74, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.50%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 248.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,765,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $664,346,000 after buying an additional 2,684,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,659,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 879.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 858,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,799,000 after buying an additional 771,220 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3,412.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 647,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,197,000 after buying an additional 628,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,058,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $521,629,000 after buying an additional 578,564 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.