Mimi Eckel Vaughn Buys 10,000 Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Stock

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) CEO Mimi Eckel Vaughn bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.85 per share, with a total value of $188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,311,300.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Genesco Trading Down 0.8 %

GCO stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.57 million, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.93. Genesco Inc. has a one year low of $17.52 and a one year high of $66.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $483.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.01 million. Genesco had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Genesco Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCO. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 134.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 7,836 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 10.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 946,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,213,000 after buying an additional 15,179 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Genesco by 5.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Genesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th.

Genesco, Inc engages in sourcing and design, marketing, and distribution of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston and Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands Group. The Journeys Group segment operates the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail stores retail footwear chain.

